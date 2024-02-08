- Which city is furthest west: New Plymouth, Nelson or Invercargill?
- What word can mean a lizard-like amphibious animal or a type of oven used for overhead grilling?
- Which organ produces insulin: the pancreas, the spleen or the thyroid gland?
- Complete the title of a famous humorous novel by the English writer Jerome K Jerome: “Three Men in a …”
- What country is home to the world’s driest desert?
- The American Colin Kaepernick became a controversial figure in what sport?
- What London street was made famous by the novels of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and a 1978 hit song by Gerry Rafferty?
- What cartoon character boasted that he was smarter than the average bear?
- What Central Otago town lost its original town centre when it was submerged under the rising waters of Lake Dunstan?
- Who was Britain’s prime minister between 2016 and 2019?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Invercargill; 2. Salamander; 3. The pancreas; 4. Boat; 5. Chile; 6. American football; 7. Baker Street; 8. Yogi Bear; 9. Cromwell; 10. Theresa May.