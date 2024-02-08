  1. Which city is furthest west: New Plymouth, Nelson or Invercargill?
  2. What word can mean a lizard-like amphibious animal or a type of oven used for overhead grilling?
  3. Which organ produces insulin: the pancreas, the spleen or the thyroid gland?
  4. Complete the title of a famous humorous novel by the English writer Jerome K Jerome: “Three Men in a …”
  5. What country is home to the world’s driest desert?
  6. The American Colin Kaepernick became a controversial figure in what sport?
  7. What London street was made famous by the novels of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and a 1978 hit song by Gerry Rafferty?
  8. What cartoon character boasted that he was smarter than the average bear?
  9. What Central Otago town lost its original town centre when it was submerged under the rising waters of Lake Dunstan?
  10. Who was Britain’s prime minister between 2016 and 2019?












Please scroll down for the answers:












































































































































































































 

ANSWERS: 1. Invercargill; 2. Salamander; 3. The pancreas; 4. Boat; 5. Chile; 6. American football; 7. Baker Street; 8. Yogi Bear; 9. Cromwell; 10. Theresa May.