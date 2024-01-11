- In the titles of movies, what word precedes Beauty, Psycho and Graffiti?
- What name was given to 19th-century English textile workers who destroyed mill equipment in a protest against mechanisation?
- In what popular card game can players be finessed?
- The Motatapu Track in Central Otago cuts across a property owned by what overseas celebrity?
- In a famous advertising slogan, what now-defunct airline made the going great?
- Name the decade in which the New Zealand Women’s Weekly was launched, NZ’s first female MP was elected and the drag performer Carmen was born.
- What country has cities named Jaffa, Lod and Acre?
- What sauce is commonly referred to by a shortened name that is also the name of a country in Ireland?
- What African country has a capital called Kigali?
- What French phrase literally translates as “I don’t know what” and is used to refer to something that eludes description?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. American; 2. Luddites; 3. Bridge; 4. Shania Twain; 5. Pan Am; 6. The 1930s; 7. Israel; 8. Mayonnaise (Mayo); 9. Rwanda; 10. Je ne sais quoi.