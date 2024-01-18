  1. What savoury flavour has a Japanese name that translates as “delicious”?
  2. What musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice included the hit song “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina”?
  3. What former mayor of Wellington is now a New Zealand First MP?
  4. Which country has the biggest population: Greece, Israel or Switzerland?
  5. What fellow musician was the subject of John Lennon’s caustic song “How Do You Sleep?”?
  6. What veteran British actor recently wrote a memoir entitled “Making It So”?
  7. What is the term for a royal marriage in which one partner is of lower rank and renounces any claim to the possessions and title of his or her spouse?
  8. According to the Bible, who led the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt?
  9. By changing one letter, what word meaning the pairing of chromosomes can be altered to one meaning a plot summary?
  10. What word can precede pass, will or kick?


























































































































































 

ANSWERS: 1. Umami; 2. Evita; 3. Andy Foster; 4. Greece; 5. Paul McCartney; 6. Patrick Stewart; 7. Morganatic marriage; 8. Moses; 9. Synapsis/synopsis; 10. Free.