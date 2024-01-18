- What savoury flavour has a Japanese name that translates as “delicious”?
- What musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice included the hit song “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina”?
- What former mayor of Wellington is now a New Zealand First MP?
- Which country has the biggest population: Greece, Israel or Switzerland?
- What fellow musician was the subject of John Lennon’s caustic song “How Do You Sleep?”?
- What veteran British actor recently wrote a memoir entitled “Making It So”?
- What is the term for a royal marriage in which one partner is of lower rank and renounces any claim to the possessions and title of his or her spouse?
- According to the Bible, who led the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt?
- By changing one letter, what word meaning the pairing of chromosomes can be altered to one meaning a plot summary?
- What word can precede pass, will or kick?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Umami; 2. Evita; 3. Andy Foster; 4. Greece; 5. Paul McCartney; 6. Patrick Stewart; 7. Morganatic marriage; 8. Moses; 9. Synapsis/synopsis; 10. Free.