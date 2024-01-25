- What teenage singer topped charts in Britain and New Zealand with a self-composed 1978 song inspired by a 19th-century literary classic?
- On a world map, what word follows Dead, Barents and Sargasso?
- What Academy Award-winning 1996 film was partly set in the town of Brainerd, Minnesota?
- What American fictional character had the catch-cry “Hi Ho Silver”?
- Which NZ prime minister is commemorated by a statue in the grounds of Parliament?
- What is the predominant vegetation in the part of the world called the steppe?
- In what British TV comedy series did the main characters have a taste for Bollinger champagne?
- NZ’s premier sporting awards were named after what athlete?
- In Greek legend, what king was granted a request that everything he touched turned to gold?
- In the novel and film The Day of the Jackal, what real-life historical figure was the target of an assassin?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Kate Bush (the song was Wuthering Heights); 2. Sea; 3. Fargo; 4. The Lone Ranger; 5. Richard Seddon; 6. Grass; 7. Absolutely Fabulous; 8. Sir Murray Halberg; 9. King Midas; 10. French president Charles de Gaulle.