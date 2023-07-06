- In what classic children’s film is the title character found hiding behind a curtain?
- What country is sometimes referred to as the Auld Sod?
- In American slang, what is a grifter: a small-scale swindler, an aimless person or someone who bribes politicians?
- What city will host the 2024 Olympic Games?
- What British rock band, formed in 1962 and still recording as recently as 2019, took its name from a two-word Latin phrase meaning “the way things are now”?
- Where would you find a fretboard?
- Which is the largest city in the Southern Hemisphere: Buenos Aires, Melbourne, Sao Paulo or Jakarta?
- The brolga is native to which continent?
- American sportswoman Brittney Griner, who was jailed in Russia on drug charges, plays what sport?
- How many teaspoons equate to one tablespoon?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The Wizard of Oz; 2. Ireland; 3. A small-scale swindler; 4. Paris; 5. Status Quo; 6. On a stringed musical instrument (e.g. a guitar); 7. Sao Paulo; 8. Australia; 9. Basketball; 10. Three.