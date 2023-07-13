- What is the surname of the only three brothers to start in the same test match for the All Blacks?
- Where would you see a pair of ape hangers?
- What French word literally means “ball” but is used in cycling to describe a tightly bunched pack of riders?
- In the post-covid economy, what do the letters WFH stand for?
- In the ‘Night at the Museum’ movie series, what was the occupation of the main character played by Ben Stiller?
- Pectin is an ingredient in what: jams, stews or bread?
- Where would you be most likely to find the native shrub matagouri: in wetlands, on sand dunes or in tussock grassland?
- What is the term for a pizza that includes pineapple?
- British actor Tom Hardy played what notorious twin brothers in a 2015 crime film?
- In sports, who are known as the Baggy Greens?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Barrett; 2. On a motorbike; 3. Peloton; 4. Working from home; 5. Security guard; 6. Jams; 7. In tussock grassland; 8. Hawaiian; 9. Ronnie and Reggie Kray; 10. The Australian cricket team.