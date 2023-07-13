What is the surname of the only three brothers to start in the same test match for the All Blacks? Where would you see a pair of ape hangers? What French word literally means “ball” but is used in cycling to describe a tightly bunched pack of riders? In the post-covid economy, what do the letters WFH stand for? In the ‘Night at the Museum’ movie series, what was the occupation of the main character played by Ben Stiller? Pectin is an ingredient in what: jams, stews or bread? Where would you be most likely to find the native shrub matagouri: in wetlands, on sand dunes or in tussock grassland? What is the term for a pizza that includes pineapple? British actor Tom Hardy played what notorious twin brothers in a 2015 crime film? In sports, who are known as the Baggy Greens?





The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].

















Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Barrett; 2. On a motorbike; 3. Peloton; 4. Working from home; 5. Security guard; 6. Jams; 7. In tussock grassland; 8. Hawaiian; 9. Ronnie and Reggie Kray; 10. The Australian cricket team.