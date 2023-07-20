What premium type of beef has a name that translates as “Japanese cattle”? (Image: Getty)

“He slimed me” was a line from what hit movie of 1984? The cancer known as mesothelioma is most commonly caused by exposure to what? What French word can precede cuisine and couture? In the classic Italian movie ‘La Dolce Vita’, what was the occupation of a character named Paparazzo? What type of medicine is streptomycin? What city has an “alternative” weekly paper – now published online – called the Village Voice? What premium type of beef has a name that translates as “Japanese cattle”? Thomas, James, Gordon and Percy are characters in which series of children’s stories? What has a canton, a fly and a hoist? Bennetts of Mangawhai manufacture what product?





ANSWERS: 1. Ghostbusters; 2. Asbestos; 3. Haute; 4. Photographer; 5. An antibiotic; 6. New York; 7. Wagyu; 8. Thomas the Tank Engine; 9. A flag; 10. Chocolate.