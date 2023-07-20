- “He slimed me” was a line from what hit movie of 1984?
- The cancer known as mesothelioma is most commonly caused by exposure to what?
- What French word can precede cuisine and couture?
- In the classic Italian movie ‘La Dolce Vita’, what was the occupation of a character named Paparazzo?
- What type of medicine is streptomycin?
- What city has an “alternative” weekly paper – now published online – called the Village Voice?
- What premium type of beef has a name that translates as “Japanese cattle”?
- Thomas, James, Gordon and Percy are characters in which series of children’s stories?
- What has a canton, a fly and a hoist?
- Bennetts of Mangawhai manufacture what product?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Ghostbusters; 2. Asbestos; 3. Haute; 4. Photographer; 5. An antibiotic; 6. New York; 7. Wagyu; 8. Thomas the Tank Engine; 9. A flag; 10. Chocolate.