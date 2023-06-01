- What starts in Clyde and finishes in Middlemarch (or vice-versa)?
- Which American state has borders with Florida, South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee?
- “Vorsprung durch technik” (progress through technology) is the slogan of what car company?
- Who or what was Cujo in the Stephen King novel of that name?
- The serial killings known as the Backpacker Murders took place in which Australian state?
- Journalist Jane Clifton is married to what former high-profile politician?
- What name is given to the psychological phenomenon whereby hostages sympathise with their captors?
- What Bay of Plenty town promotes itself as the Kiwifruit Capital of the World?
- In the professional era, which player has won the most Wimbledon women’s singles titles: Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams or Billie Jean King?
- What country is the home of the dance called the samba?
ANSWERS: 1. The Central Otago Rail Trail; 2. Georgia; 3. Audi; 4. A dog; 5. New South Wales; 6. Trevor Mallard; 7. Stockholm Syndrome; 8. Te Puke; 9. Martina Navratilova; 10. Brazil.