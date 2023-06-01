  1. What starts in Clyde and finishes in Middlemarch (or vice-versa)?
  2. Which American state has borders with Florida, South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee?
  3. “Vorsprung durch technik” (progress through technology) is the slogan of what car company?
  4. Who or what was Cujo in the Stephen King novel of that name?
  5. The serial killings known as the Backpacker Murders took place in which Australian state?
  6. Journalist Jane Clifton is married to what former high-profile politician?
  7. What name is given to the psychological phenomenon whereby hostages sympathise with their captors?
  8. What Bay of Plenty town promotes itself as the Kiwifruit Capital of the World?
  9. In the professional era, which player has won the most Wimbledon women’s singles titles: Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams or Billie Jean King?
  10. What country is the home of the dance called the samba?

 

ANSWERS: 1. The Central Otago Rail Trail; 2. Georgia; 3. Audi; 4. A dog; 5. New South Wales; 6. Trevor Mallard; 7. Stockholm Syndrome; 8. Te Puke; 9. Martina Navratilova; 10. Brazil.