- What did the title characters in the hit songs ‘Maxine’, by Sharon O’Neill, and ‘Roxanne’, by the Police, have in common?
- The town of Stellenbosch is the centre of what South African industry?
- What provincial NZ city is home to a scientific research organisation called the Cawthron Institute?
- What famous fictional character had a housekeeper named Mrs Hudson?
- Which 20th century decade did the American author Tom Wolfe label the “Me Decade”?
- Complete the following line from Shakespeare: “Uneasy lies the head that …”
- The winner of the Indianapolis 500 car race traditionally celebrates by drinking what?
- Does a mohua have fins, feathers or flowers?
- What actress starred in the movies ‘Barbarella’, ‘9 to 5’ and ‘On Golden Pond’?
- What wild member of the cat family has distinctive tufts on the tips of its ears?
ANSWERS: 1. They were prostitutes; 2. Wine; 3. Nelson; 4. Sherlock Holmes; 5. The 1970s; 6. Wears a crown; 7. A bottle of milk; 8. Feathers; 9. Jane Fonda; 10. The lynx.