- What classic sci-fi movie included the chilling line, “I’m sorry, Dave, I’m afraid I can’t do that”?
- Where in a car would you find an inertia reel device?
- Malic acid takes its name from the Latin word for which fruit: tomatoes, plums or apples?
- UD, MAN and DAF are brands of what?
- Russia, India, China and South Africa belong to a group of five economic powers collectively known by the acronym Brics. What country is represented by the letter B?
- What red and white breed of beef cattle takes its name from an English city?
- In the US, what type of competition is sponsored by the EW Scripps broadcasting company?
- What word can precede legend, renewal or marae?
- Who is the only current Green party MP who represents an electorate?
- Who or what is Ursa Minor?
ANSWERS: 1. 2001: A Space Odyssey; 2. In the safety belt; 3. Apples; 4. Truck; 5. Brazil; 6. Herefords; 7. A spelling competition (known as a spelling bee); 8. Urban; 9. Chloe Swarbrick; 10. A constellation of stars.