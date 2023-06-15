What red and white breed of beef cattle takes its name from an English city? (Image: Getty)

What classic sci-fi movie included the chilling line, “I’m sorry, Dave, I’m afraid I can’t do that”? Where in a car would you find an inertia reel device? Malic acid takes its name from the Latin word for which fruit: tomatoes, plums or apples? UD, MAN and DAF are brands of what? Russia, India, China and South Africa belong to a group of five economic powers collectively known by the acronym Brics. What country is represented by the letter B? What red and white breed of beef cattle takes its name from an English city? In the US, what type of competition is sponsored by the EW Scripps broadcasting company? What word can precede legend, renewal or marae? Who is the only current Green party MP who represents an electorate? Who or what is Ursa Minor?





ANSWERS: 1. 2001: A Space Odyssey; 2. In the safety belt; 3. Apples; 4. Truck; 5. Brazil; 6. Herefords; 7. A spelling competition (known as a spelling bee); 8. Urban; 9. Chloe Swarbrick; 10. A constellation of stars.