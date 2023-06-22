- According to global data company Statista, which is the world’s most valuable brand: Apple, Google, Tesla or Amazon?
- What famous French car company adopted the lion as its logo?
- What word can mean either a joint of poultry or an essential implement in a rock band?
- Where in the body are the parietal lobe and the hypothalamus?
- Adrian Ruawhe is New Zealand’s 31st Speaker of the House of Representatives. Who was the 29th?
- What was the name of the waitress in ‘Fawlty Towers’?
- Mario Batali, Giada De Laurentis and Marco Pierre White attained fame as what?
- What fruit is used to make Maraschino liqueur?
- What frequently misused Italian word refers to a musical passage that gradually increases in loudness?
- What dark brown oil is distilled from coal tar and used as a wood preservative?
The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today.
For a chance of winning a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Amazon; 2. Peugeot; 3. Drumstick; 4. The brain; 5. David Carter; 6. Polly; 7. Chefs; 8. Cherries; 9. Crescendo; 10. Creosote.