What fruit is used to make Maraschino liqueur? (Image: Getty)

According to global data company Statista, which is the world’s most valuable brand: Apple, Google, Tesla or Amazon? What famous French car company adopted the lion as its logo? What word can mean either a joint of poultry or an essential implement in a rock band? Where in the body are the parietal lobe and the hypothalamus? Adrian Ruawhe is New Zealand’s 31st Speaker of the House of Representatives. Who was the 29th? What was the name of the waitress in ‘Fawlty Towers’? Mario Batali, Giada De Laurentis and Marco Pierre White attained fame as what? What fruit is used to make Maraschino liqueur? What frequently misused Italian word refers to a musical passage that gradually increases in loudness? What dark brown oil is distilled from coal tar and used as a wood preservative?

ANSWERS: 1. Amazon; 2. Peugeot; 3. Drumstick; 4. The brain; 5. David Carter; 6. Polly; 7. Chefs; 8. Cherries; 9. Crescendo; 10. Creosote.