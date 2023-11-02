Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, November 02, 2023

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, November 02, 2023
Nicosia, also known as Lefkosia, is the capital city of what European country? (Image: Getty)
The Quizmaster
The Quizmaster
Thu, 02 Nov 2023
What 1978 hit song began with the line, “At first I was afraid, I was petrified”?Which was the last European imperial power to give up its colonies in Africa?In which year did New Zealand First become part of a government coalition for the first time: 1990, 1996 or 2001?Which is NZ’s most active volcano?Nicosia, also known as Lefkosia, is the capital city of what European country?What famous wine brand took its name from a watercourse in South Australia’s Barossa Valley?How many walking legs do crabs, crayfish, and lobst...
TradeWindow looks to cut costs – again
Finance

TradeWindow looks to cut costs – again

It's currently in discussion with its 80 staff worldwide.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Golf

Craigs partners with NZ Open golf

The prize money will be ramped up to more than $1.7 million for the next event.

Staff reporters 12:00pm
Craigs partners with NZ Open golf
Infrastructure

Downer reports halved profit, and it’s a co-defendant in a leaky building claim

Plus, it’s keeping a secret – something it’s not declaring in its accounts.

Staff reporters 9:55am
Downer reports halved profit, and it’s a co-defendant in a leaky building claim

More The Quiz

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, November 01, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 01 Nov 2023
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, October 31, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 31 Oct 2023
QuiznessDesk, Monday, October 30, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, October 30, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 30 Oct 2023
QuiznessDesk, Friday, October 27, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, October 27, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 27 Oct 2023