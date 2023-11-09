- In the classic Kinks hit song “Waterloo Sunset”, where did Terry meet Julie every Friday night?
- What does the “C” stand for in the initials OECD?
- What was the common factor in the roles played by Philip Seymour Hoffman in “Doubt”, Brendan Gleeson in “Calvary” and Ewan McGregor in “Angels and Demons”?
- Roslyn, Hokowhitu and Terrace End are suburbs of which NZ city?
- In what sporting capacity did Paddy O’Brien, Jaco Peyper, Bryce Lawrence and Craig Joubert become famous?
- What type of dinosaur has a Greek name meaning three horns?
- The revolution depicted in “Les Miserables” took place in which year: 1789, 1832 or 1848?
- The British company Asda is in what line of business?
- Diverticulitis is a medical complication that affects which part of the body: the digestive tract, the blood vessels or the heart?
- How many digits are there in an American zip code?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. At Waterloo Station; 2. Co-operation; 3. They played priests; 4. Palmerston North; 5. Rugby referees; 6. Triceratops; 7. 1832; 8. Supermarkets; 9. The digestive tract; 10. Five.