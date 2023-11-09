The revolution depicted in “Les Miserables” took place in which year: 1789, 1832 or 1848? (Image: Getty)

In the classic Kinks hit song “Waterloo Sunset”, where did Terry meet Julie every Friday night? What does the “C” stand for in the initials OECD? What was the common factor in the roles played by Philip Seymour Hoffman in “Doubt”, Brendan Gleeson in “Calvary” and Ewan McGregor in “Angels and Demons”? Roslyn, Hokowhitu and Terrace End are suburbs of which NZ city? In what sporting capacity did Paddy O’Brien, Jaco Peyper, Bryce Lawrence and Craig Joubert become famous? What type of dinosaur has a Greek name meaning three horns? The revolution depicted in “Les Miserables” took place in which year: 1789, 1832 or 1848? The British company Asda is in what line of business? Diverticulitis is a medical complication that affects which part of the body: the digestive tract, the blood vessels or the heart? How many digits are there in an American zip code?





Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].





















Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. At Waterloo Station; 2. Co-operation; 3. They played priests; 4. Palmerston North; 5. Rugby referees; 6. Triceratops; 7. 1832; 8. Supermarkets; 9. The digestive tract; 10. Five.