- In what classic horror movie was the main female character murdered in the first 20 minutes?
- New Zealand band Katchafire are exponents of what musical genre?
- Former Auckland mayor and fitness company founder Les Mills represented New Zealand in which two track and field events?
- What French herbal liqueur has a name that also describes its colour?
- In what country would you be most likely to hear the language called Sanskrit?
- Former Blacks Cap captain Stephen Fleming appears in TV commercials for what Japanese brand?
- Napoleon Bonaparte was born in which part of France?
- What Whakatane-born singer was knighted in 2018 for his services to entertainment?
- The German company Hohner makes what?
- New York, Las Vegas, Bilbao, Venice and Berlin all have museums that share what name?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Psycho; 2. Reggae; 3. Shot put and discus; 4. Chartreuse; 5. India; 6. Fujitsu; 7. Corsica; 8. John Rowles; 9. Musical instruments; 10. Guggenheim.