- Which rank did Elvis Presley attain while serving with the US Army: private first class, sergeant or lieutenant?
- What word can follow cottage, humble or cream?
- What high-profile minister in the government led by Jim Bolger had the first names Douglas Arthur Montrose?
- If you caught a ferry from Sausalito, what would be your destination?
- New Zealand broadcaster Julian Wilcox specialises in which field: Maori issues, sport or music?
- What do Americans celebrate on the fourth Thursday in November?
- Hiwi Tauroa, Chris Laidlaw and Joris de Bres were appointed to what government position?
- Which is the third most populous country in Asia?
- What word followed Sexy, Ebony and Blue in the titles of hit songs by Dr Hook, Bob Welch and Elton John?
- What NZ bedding company is building a new town in northern Waikato?
ANSWERS: 1. Sergeant; 2. Pie; 3. Doug Graham; 4. San Francisco; 5. Maori issues; 6. Thanksgiving; 7. Race relations conciliator/commissioner; 8. Indonesia; 9. Eyes; 10. Sleepyhead.