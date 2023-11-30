- What country boasts a former prime minister who held a world beer-drinking record and a former opposition leader who died while having sex with his son’s former girlfriend?
- Which party will have more MPs in the new Parliament – Act or the Greens?
- “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet” is a line from which play by Shakespeare?
- What is the name of the Dunedin street that claims to be the world’s steepest?
- In employment jargon, what do the initials FTE stand for?
- What TV drama series still features Michael Galvin in the role he played in its opening episode in 1992?
- What high-profile NZ company was founded by Sir Peter Talijancich?
- The New Zealand women’s rugby league team is known by what name?
- By changing one letter, what word meaning to indulge in a celebration can be altered to one meaning to rise up in opposition?
- What type of radiation causes the skin to tan?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Australia (the prime minister was Bob Hawke; the opposition leader was Billy Snedden); 2. The Greens; 3. Romeo and Juliet; 4. Baldwin St; 5. Fulltime equivalent; 6. Shortland Street; 7. Talleys; 8. Kiwi Ferns; 9. Revel/rebel; 10. Ultra-violet.