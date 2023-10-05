Which is highest: Mt Fuji, Aoraki Mt Cook (pictured) or Mt Kenya? (Image: Getty)

What African country expelled 80,000 Asians with little warning in 1972? Complete the title of a 2004 hit song by the band Green Day: “Boulevard of Broken …” In Germany, what is run by the state-owned company Deutsche Bahn? The male heroes in the fairy tales “Sleeping Beauty”, “Snow White”, and “Cinderella” are all known by what name? Lululemon is a brand of what: cosmetics, clothing or ice cream? What town on the Central Otago Rail Trail shares its name with the title of a 19th-century novel by George Eliot? Lando Calrissian is a character in what series of sci-fi movies? In the phonetic alphabet used by police and the military, what capital city represents the letter L? Which is highest: Mt Fuji, Aoraki Mt Cook or Mt Kenya? If you landed at McCarran International Airport, what desert city would you be in?





ANSWERS: 1. Uganda; 2. Dreams; 3. The railways; 4. Prince Charming; 5. Clothing; 6. Middlemarch; 7. Star Wars; 8. Lima; 9. Mt Kenya; 10. Las Vegas.