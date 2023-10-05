  1. What African country expelled 80,000 Asians with little warning in 1972?
  2. Complete the title of a 2004 hit song by the band Green Day: “Boulevard of Broken …”
  3. In Germany, what is run by the state-owned company Deutsche Bahn?
  4. The male heroes in the fairy tales “Sleeping Beauty”, “Snow White”, and “Cinderella” are all known by what name?
  5. Lululemon is a brand of what: cosmetics, clothing or ice cream?
  6. What town on the Central Otago Rail Trail shares its name with the title of a 19th-century novel by George Eliot?
  7. Lando Calrissian is a character in what series of sci-fi movies?
  8. In the phonetic alphabet used by police and the military, what capital city represents the letter L?
  9. Which is highest: Mt Fuji, Aoraki Mt Cook or Mt Kenya?
  10. If you landed at McCarran International Airport, what desert city would you be in?


ANSWERS: 1. Uganda; 2. Dreams; 3. The railways; 4. Prince Charming; 5. Clothing; 6. Middlemarch; 7. Star Wars; 8. Lima; 9. Mt Kenya; 10. Las Vegas.