- Their surnames were Dickinson and Sawyer and their first names formed the title of a popular 1991 female “buddy” movie. What was that title?
- An entomologist studies insects, but what does an etymologist study?
- In the animated children’s movie “Stuart Little”, what type of animal is the title character?
- What word means the opposite of diurnal?
- What major Second World War military operation had the code name Operation Sealion but never happened?
- The phrase “stepping up to the plate” originated in what sport?
- In the title of a children’s book by Roald Dahl, who was the Champion of the World?
- Complete the following line from Shakespeare: “Rough winds do shake …”
- What writer created frightening creatures called Ringwraiths?
- What Australian state capital has an inner-city neighbourhood called South Bank?
ANSWERS: 1. Thelma and Louise; 2. Words and their origins; 3. A mouse; 4. Nocturnal; 5. Germany’s invasion of Britain; 6. Baseball; 7. Danny; 8. The darling buds of May; 9. J R R Tolkien; 10. Brisbane.