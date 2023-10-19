- What New Zealand region takes its name from a lake whose Māori name means “glistening water”?
- In Australia, what three-digit number would you dial in an emergency?
- Complete a famous advertising slogan for an early brand of sunscreen: “Tan don’t burn, get a … tan”.
- What would you do at a hoedown: dance, eat or take part in a working bee?
- What first name is shared by NZ actresses with the surnames Matafeo and McIver?
- What commonly used Italian word translates as “unknown”?
- In the Harry Potter movies, what actor originally played the role of Professor Dumbledore?
- What is the name of the 16-ha lake in London’s Hyde Park?
- Which is NZ’s biggest-selling magazine: “Women’s Weekly”, “Hunting and Fishing” or “AA Directions”?
- What is the name of Moscow’s underground train network?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Wairarapa; 2. 000; 3. Coppertone; 4. Dance; 5. Rose; 6. Incognito; 7. Richard Harris; 8. The Serpentine; 9. AA Directions; 10. The (Moscow) Metro.