What New Zealand region takes its name from a lake whose Māori name means “glistening water”? In Australia, what three-digit number would you dial in an emergency? Complete a famous advertising slogan for an early brand of sunscreen: “Tan don’t burn, get a … tan”. What would you do at a hoedown: dance, eat or take part in a working bee? What first name is shared by NZ actresses with the surnames Matafeo and McIver? What commonly used Italian word translates as “unknown”? In the Harry Potter movies, what actor originally played the role of Professor Dumbledore? What is the name of the 16-ha lake in London’s Hyde Park? Which is NZ’s biggest-selling magazine: “Women’s Weekly”, “Hunting and Fishing” or “AA Directions”? What is the name of Moscow’s underground train network?





ANSWERS: 1. Wairarapa; 2. 000; 3. Coppertone; 4. Dance; 5. Rose; 6. Incognito; 7. Richard Harris; 8. The Serpentine; 9. AA Directions; 10. The (Moscow) Metro.