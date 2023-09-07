- What were Catholics once forbidden to eat on Fridays?
- Complete the following quotation from Isaac Newton: “If I have seen further than others, it is by standing on the shoulders of …”
- What facial feature has the Latin name supercilia?
- What New Zealand pop band of the 1980s took its name from a traditional chocolate and coconut treat?
- Thin Lizzy is a brand of what?
- In the titles of hit songs, what word followed Material, China and Uptown?
- Maximus Decimus Meridius was the main character in what Oscar-winning 2000 film?
- What military transport aircraft first flew in 1954 and is still in production?
- Who was the leader of the ACT Party when it won its first seats in Parliament in 1996?
- In business jargon, what do the letters IP stand for?
Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Meat; 2. Giants; 3. The eyebrows; 4. Coconut Rough; 5. Cosmetics; 6. Girl; 7. Gladiator; 8. The Hercules; 9. Richard Prebble; 10. Intellectual property.