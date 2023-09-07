Complete the following quotation from Isaac Newton: “If I have seen further than others, it is by standing on the shoulders of …” (Image: Getty)

What were Catholics once forbidden to eat on Fridays? Complete the following quotation from Isaac Newton: “If I have seen further than others, it is by standing on the shoulders of …” What facial feature has the Latin name supercilia? What New Zealand pop band of the 1980s took its name from a traditional chocolate and coconut treat? Thin Lizzy is a brand of what? In the titles of hit songs, what word followed Material, China and Uptown? Maximus Decimus Meridius was the main character in what Oscar-winning 2000 film? What military transport aircraft first flew in 1954 and is still in production? Who was the leader of the ACT Party when it won its first seats in Parliament in 1996? In business jargon, what do the letters IP stand for?





ANSWERS: 1. Meat; 2. Giants; 3. The eyebrows; 4. Coconut Rough; 5. Cosmetics; 6. Girl; 7. Gladiator; 8. The Hercules; 9. Richard Prebble; 10. Intellectual property.