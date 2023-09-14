- Mt Hector, Mt Holdsworth and the Mitre are peaks in what North Island mountain range?
- In English grammar, what are parentheses more commonly known as?
- What chicken dish took its name from an Eastern European capital that has been in the news?
- Jean-Luc Picard is a character in what movies and TV series?
- Independence Hall, where the US Declaration of Independence was adopted, is in which city: Boston, Philadelphia or Washington DC?
- What literary genre is known by the initials YA?
- The anterior cruciate ligament – a frequent cause of sports injuries – is in which part of the body?
- In a No. 1 hit song of 1973, what was tied around an old oak tree?
- By altering one letter, what word meaning indifferent to suffering can be changed to one meaning a thin liquid food made from cereal?
- The 2003 film “Lost in Translation” was set in what Asian city?
Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The Tararuas; 2. Brackets; 3. Chicken Kiev (Kyiv); 4. Star Trek; 5. Philadelphia; 6. Young adult; 7. The knee; 8. A yellow ribbon; 9. Cruel/gruel; 10. Tokyo.