Independence Hall, where the US Declaration of Independence was adopted, is in which city: Boston, Philadelphia or Washington DC? (Image: Getty)

Mt Hector, Mt Holdsworth and the Mitre are peaks in what North Island mountain range? In English grammar, what are parentheses more commonly known as? What chicken dish took its name from an Eastern European capital that has been in the news? Jean-Luc Picard is a character in what movies and TV series? Independence Hall, where the US Declaration of Independence was adopted, is in which city: Boston, Philadelphia or Washington DC? What literary genre is known by the initials YA? The anterior cruciate ligament – a frequent cause of sports injuries – is in which part of the body? In a No. 1 hit song of 1973, what was tied around an old oak tree? By altering one letter, what word meaning indifferent to suffering can be changed to one meaning a thin liquid food made from cereal? The 2003 film “Lost in Translation” was set in what Asian city?





ANSWERS: 1. The Tararuas; 2. Brackets; 3. Chicken Kiev (Kyiv); 4. Star Trek; 5. Philadelphia; 6. Young adult; 7. The knee; 8. A yellow ribbon; 9. Cruel/gruel; 10. Tokyo.