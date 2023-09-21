In a 1978 hit song by Queen, what sort of girls made the rockin’ world go round? (Image: Getty)

What is the name of New Zealand’s southernmost electorate? What is the meaning of the word judicious: wary, harsh or showing good judgment? On a map of NZ, what word follows Homer, Lyttelton and Waterview? Ruahei Demant represents NZ in what sport? What caused the deaths of the actress Natalie Wood, Beach Boys drummer Dennis Wilson and Australian prime minister Harold Holt? What bank was formed in 1982 by the merger of the Bank of New South Wales and the Commercial Bank of Australia? What word can precede guard, master and hat? In a 1978 hit song by Queen, what sort of girls made the rockin’ world go round? What magazine publishes an annual swimsuit issue? What French name is given to a pan of warm water that’s used to gently cook delicate dishes?





Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Invercargill; 2. Showing good judgment; 3. Tunnel; 4. Rugby; 5. Drowning; 6. Westpac; 7. Old; 8. Fat Bottomed Girls; 9. Sports Illustrated; 10. Bain-marie.