- What is the name of New Zealand’s southernmost electorate?
- What is the meaning of the word judicious: wary, harsh or showing good judgment?
- On a map of NZ, what word follows Homer, Lyttelton and Waterview?
- Ruahei Demant represents NZ in what sport?
- What caused the deaths of the actress Natalie Wood, Beach Boys drummer Dennis Wilson and Australian prime minister Harold Holt?
- What bank was formed in 1982 by the merger of the Bank of New South Wales and the Commercial Bank of Australia?
- What word can precede guard, master and hat?
- In a 1978 hit song by Queen, what sort of girls made the rockin’ world go round?
- What magazine publishes an annual swimsuit issue?
- What French name is given to a pan of warm water that’s used to gently cook delicate dishes?
Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Invercargill; 2. Showing good judgment; 3. Tunnel; 4. Rugby; 5. Drowning; 6. Westpac; 7. Old; 8. Fat Bottomed Girls; 9. Sports Illustrated; 10. Bain-marie.