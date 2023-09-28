Which TV series screened first: “Thunderbirds”, “Star Trek” or “Doctor Who”? (Image: Getty)

Which TV series screened first: “Thunderbirds”, “Star Trek” or “Doctor Who”? What brand of sports footwear has a logo consisting of the letter N? In what South American country were 33 miners rescued in 2010 after being trapped underground for 69 days? Who is New Zealand’s minister of foreign affairs? What is the meaning of the word bellicose: ill-mannered, pompous or aggressive? On a map of the world, what word precedes Brunswick, Jersey and England? What actor starred in the films “Dances with Wolves”, “The Bodyguard” and “JFK”? In which NZ region would you find Rathkeale College? Where would you see an ellipsis: in the night sky, in a written document or on a sheet of music? The French term “en croute” means food has been cooked in what?





ANSWERS: 1. Doctor Who; 2. New Balance; 3. Chile; 4. Nanaia Mahuta; 5. Aggressive; 6. New; 7. Kevin Costner; 8. The Wairarapa; 9. In a written document; 10. Pastry.