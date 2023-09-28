- Which TV series screened first: “Thunderbirds”, “Star Trek” or “Doctor Who”?
- What brand of sports footwear has a logo consisting of the letter N?
- In what South American country were 33 miners rescued in 2010 after being trapped underground for 69 days?
- Who is New Zealand’s minister of foreign affairs?
- What is the meaning of the word bellicose: ill-mannered, pompous or aggressive?
- On a map of the world, what word precedes Brunswick, Jersey and England?
- What actor starred in the films “Dances with Wolves”, “The Bodyguard” and “JFK”?
- In which NZ region would you find Rathkeale College?
- Where would you see an ellipsis: in the night sky, in a written document or on a sheet of music?
- The French term “en croute” means food has been cooked in what?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Doctor Who; 2. New Balance; 3. Chile; 4. Nanaia Mahuta; 5. Aggressive; 6. New; 7. Kevin Costner; 8. The Wairarapa; 9. In a written document; 10. Pastry.