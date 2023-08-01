Atticus Finch was the main character in what classic film? (Image: Getty)

Atticus Finch was the main character in what classic film? Which one of the following US states has a border with Canada: Idaho, Wyoming, Oregon or Nebraska? What is the term for the slight slope from the centre of a road to its edge? In the TV series ‘Inspector Morse’, what was the surname of the detective sergeant who was Morse’s assistant and went on to feature in his own spinoff series? What is the two-word Māori name for the isthmus on which Auckland was built? Jimi Hendrix’s only American Top 20 hit was composed by what famous songwriter? Which US president had a wife and daughter who died in a 1972 car crash? What is the nationality of Marketa Vondrousova, the unseeded player who won the Wimbledon women’s title for 2023? Bethlehem and Judea are suburbs of which New Zealand city? What company marketed the first compact electronic calculator in 1957?





ANSWERS: 1. To Kill a Mockingbird; 2. Idaho; 3. Camber; 4. Lewis; 5. Tamaki Makaurau; 6. Bob Dylan (the song was All Along the Watchtower); 7. Joe Biden; 8. Czech; 9. Tauranga; 10. Casio.