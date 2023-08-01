- Atticus Finch was the main character in what classic film?
- Which one of the following US states has a border with Canada: Idaho, Wyoming, Oregon or Nebraska?
- What is the term for the slight slope from the centre of a road to its edge?
- In the TV series ‘Inspector Morse’, what was the surname of the detective sergeant who was Morse’s assistant and went on to feature in his own spinoff series?
- What is the two-word Māori name for the isthmus on which Auckland was built?
- Jimi Hendrix’s only American Top 20 hit was composed by what famous songwriter?
- Which US president had a wife and daughter who died in a 1972 car crash?
- What is the nationality of Marketa Vondrousova, the unseeded player who won the Wimbledon women’s title for 2023?
- Bethlehem and Judea are suburbs of which New Zealand city?
- What company marketed the first compact electronic calculator in 1957?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. To Kill a Mockingbird; 2. Idaho; 3. Camber; 4. Lewis; 5. Tamaki Makaurau; 6. Bob Dylan (the song was All Along the Watchtower); 7. Joe Biden; 8. Czech; 9. Tauranga; 10. Casio.