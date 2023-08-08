What was the name of the accident-prone scientist in “The Muppet Show”? (Image: Getty)

What was the name of the accident-prone scientist in “The Muppet Show”? Pomodoro is the Italian name for what? In the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which Latin American team had the abbreviation CRC? Does a ptarmigan have flowers, feathers or fins? What country has borders with Lithuania, Latvia, Russia, Ukraine and Poland? What word preceded Bayou, Eyes and Monday in the titles of hit songs? Who was New Zealand’s prime minister when a bomb sank the Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior in Auckland? What is the term for a narrow strip of land with sea on either side? What American actor played the title role in the 1991 film “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”? What popular video game, launched in 1997, is known by the initials GTA?





ANSWERS: 1. Dr Bunsen Honeydew; 2. Tomato; 3. Costa Rica; 4. Feathers; 5. Belarus; 6. Blue; 7. David Lange; 8. Isthmus; 9. Kevin Costner; 10. Grand Theft Auto.