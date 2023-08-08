- What was the name of the accident-prone scientist in “The Muppet Show”?
- Pomodoro is the Italian name for what?
- In the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which Latin American team had the abbreviation CRC?
- Does a ptarmigan have flowers, feathers or fins?
- What country has borders with Lithuania, Latvia, Russia, Ukraine and Poland?
- What word preceded Bayou, Eyes and Monday in the titles of hit songs?
- Who was New Zealand’s prime minister when a bomb sank the Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior in Auckland?
- What is the term for a narrow strip of land with sea on either side?
- What American actor played the title role in the 1991 film “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”?
- What popular video game, launched in 1997, is known by the initials GTA?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Dr Bunsen Honeydew; 2. Tomato; 3. Costa Rica; 4. Feathers; 5. Belarus; 6. Blue; 7. David Lange; 8. Isthmus; 9. Kevin Costner; 10. Grand Theft Auto.