- What 2023 movie used up the production studio’s entire stock of pink paint?
- In New Zealand politics, who is Adrian Rurawhe?
- The word bumptious means what: clumsy, opinionated or short-tempered?
- What fantasy film included a song with the opening line: “Who can take a sunrise, sprinkle it with dew”?
- In what decade did Māori become an official NZ language?
- What is the nickname of Scott Robertson, who will take over next year as coach of the All Blacks?
- What do the letters CNN stand for?
- What Canadian city hosts an annual 10-day festival called the Stampede?
- In the 1985 film “Witness”, who played a police detective who was taken in by an Amish community?
- Cole slaw originated in what European country?
Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Barbie; 2. Speaker of the House of Representatives; 3. Opinionated; 4. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory; 5. The 1980s; 6. Razor; 7. Cable News Network; 8. Calgary; 9. Harrison Ford; 10. The Netherlands.