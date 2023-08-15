What do the letters CNN stand for? (Image: Getty)

What 2023 movie used up the production studio’s entire stock of pink paint? In New Zealand politics, who is Adrian Rurawhe? The word bumptious means what: clumsy, opinionated or short-tempered? What fantasy film included a song with the opening line: “Who can take a sunrise, sprinkle it with dew”? In what decade did Māori become an official NZ language? What is the nickname of Scott Robertson, who will take over next year as coach of the All Blacks? What do the letters CNN stand for? What Canadian city hosts an annual 10-day festival called the Stampede? In the 1985 film “Witness”, who played a police detective who was taken in by an Amish community? Cole slaw originated in what European country?





ANSWERS: 1. Barbie; 2. Speaker of the House of Representatives; 3. Opinionated; 4. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory; 5. The 1980s; 6. Razor; 7. Cable News Network; 8. Calgary; 9. Harrison Ford; 10. The Netherlands.