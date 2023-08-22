- The East Coast township of Te Araroa has New Zealand’s largest specimen of what native tree species?
- What is the English translation of the German word “fuhrer”?
- In a classic 1953 film, what European city was the setting for a romance between characters played by Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck?
- Cape York is part of which Australian state?
- What is the most common country of origin of immigrants living in Britain?
- British teams, the Harlequins, the Leicester Tigers and the Saracens play what sport?
- After Marlborough, which is NZ’s largest winemaking region?
- By inserting one letter, what word meaning something contaminated by harmful bacteria can be changed to one meaning a person who questions accepted opinions?
- What bird was a symbol of the Roman Empire?
- What type of music featured on the soundtrack of the 1973 film “The Harder They Come”?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Pohutukawa; 2. Leader; 3. Rome; 4. Queensland; 5. India; 6. Rugby; 7. Hawke’s Bay; 8. Septic/sceptic; 9. The eagle; 10. Reggae.