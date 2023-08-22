In a classic 1953 film, what European city was the setting for a romance between characters played by Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck? (Image: Getty)

The East Coast township of Te Araroa has New Zealand’s largest specimen of what native tree species? What is the English translation of the German word “fuhrer”? In a classic 1953 film, what European city was the setting for a romance between characters played by Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck? Cape York is part of which Australian state? What is the most common country of origin of immigrants living in Britain? British teams, the Harlequins, the Leicester Tigers and the Saracens play what sport? After Marlborough, which is NZ’s largest winemaking region? By inserting one letter, what word meaning something contaminated by harmful bacteria can be changed to one meaning a person who questions accepted opinions? What bird was a symbol of the Roman Empire? What type of music featured on the soundtrack of the 1973 film “The Harder They Come”?





ANSWERS: 1. Pohutukawa; 2. Leader; 3. Rome; 4. Queensland; 5. India; 6. Rugby; 7. Hawke’s Bay; 8. Septic/sceptic; 9. The eagle; 10. Reggae.