- What long-running TV comedy-drama series ended in 1983 with an episode that set a record as the most-watched broadcast in American history?
- Creatinine tests are used to check the functioning of what bodily organ?
- German-born New Zealand resident Kim Schmitz changed his name in 2005 to what?
- What word preceded Christmas, Song and Waltz in the titles of hit songs?
- Where would you find the Qattara Depression: Antarctica, North Africa or the Moon?
- In Britain, what phone number would you dial in an emergency?
- What popular dip takes its name from an Arabic word meaning chickpeas?
- What musician wrote and starred in a 1984 British musical drama film called “Give My Regards to Broad Street”?
- Americans call it a crosswalk. What is the NZ term?
- Which social media platform was launched first: Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn?
Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. M*A*S*H; 2. The kidneys; 3. Kim Dotcom; 4. Last; 5. North Africa; 6. 999; 7. Hummus; 8. Paul McCartney; 9. Pedestrian crossing; 10. LinkedIn.