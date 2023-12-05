- Any Given Sunday is a 1999 movie directed by Oliver Stone, about which sport: American football, stock car racing or ice hockey?
- Which Australian wine company makes a famous wine called Grange?
- In a hit song by Rod Stewart, who wrecked his bed and kicked him in the head?
- What four-letter word means a small mountain lake?
- Film directors James Cameron and Sir Peter Jackson own rural retreats in which New Zealand region?
- Which is highest: Arthurs Pass, Haast Pass or the Desert Road summit?
- How did the celebrated NZ mountaineer Peter Mulgrew die in 1979?
- What cocktail is named after Queen Mary I of England?
- Which is NZ’s oldest surviving daily newspaper: the NZ Herald, the Christchurch Press or the Otago Daily Times?
- According to an old saying, where does charity begin?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. American football; 2. Penfolds; 3. Maggie May (or just Maggie); 4. Tarn; 5. The Wairarapa; 6. The Desert Road summit; 7. He was killed in the Mt Erebus aircraft disaster; 8. The Bloody Mary; 9. The Otago Daily Times; 10. At home.