Any Given Sunday is a 1999 movie directed by Oliver Stone, about which sport: American football, stock car racing or ice hockey? (Image: Getty)

Any Given Sunday is a 1999 movie directed by Oliver Stone, about which sport: American football, stock car racing or ice hockey? Which Australian wine company makes a famous wine called Grange? In a hit song by Rod Stewart, who wrecked his bed and kicked him in the head? What four-letter word means a small mountain lake? Film directors James Cameron and Sir Peter Jackson own rural retreats in which New Zealand region? Which is highest: Arthurs Pass, Haast Pass or the Desert Road summit? How did the celebrated NZ mountaineer Peter Mulgrew die in 1979? What cocktail is named after Queen Mary I of England? Which is NZ’s oldest surviving daily newspaper: the NZ Herald, the Christchurch Press or the Otago Daily Times? According to an old saying, where does charity begin?

























Please scroll down for the answers:













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ANSWERS: 1. American football; 2. Penfolds; 3. Maggie May (or just Maggie); 4. Tarn; 5. The Wairarapa; 6. The Desert Road summit; 7. He was killed in the Mt Erebus aircraft disaster; 8. The Bloody Mary; 9. The Otago Daily Times; 10. At home.