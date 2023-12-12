Christopher Luxon (pictured) is New Zealand’s 42nd prime minister. Who was the 36th? (Image: Getty)

What term can mean either a native climbing plant or an unqualified person who claims legal knowledge? In economics, what does the letter U stand for in the acronym Hyefu? What is Pont-l’Ēvêque? What was the name of the Salvation Army children’s home that inspired a song by John Lennon? What does a herpetologist study: allergies, toxic plants or reptiles? Christopher Luxon is New Zealand’s 42nd prime minister. Who was the 36th? In international affairs, who is Joko Widodo? The clavicle, the most commonly broken bone in the human body, is better known as what? What Spanish word means a fleet of armed ships? What colour were NZ police cars before they were painted white?









































ANSWERS: 1. Bush lawyer; 2. Update (half-yearly economic and fiscal update); 3. A type of cheese; 4. Strawberry Field; 5. Reptiles; 6. Jenny Shipley; 7. President of Indonesia; 8. The collarbone; 9. Armada; 10. Grey.