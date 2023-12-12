- What term can mean either a native climbing plant or an unqualified person who claims legal knowledge?
- In economics, what does the letter U stand for in the acronym Hyefu?
- What is Pont-l’Ēvêque?
- What was the name of the Salvation Army children’s home that inspired a song by John Lennon?
- What does a herpetologist study: allergies, toxic plants or reptiles?
- Christopher Luxon is New Zealand’s 42nd prime minister. Who was the 36th?
- In international affairs, who is Joko Widodo?
- The clavicle, the most commonly broken bone in the human body, is better known as what?
- What Spanish word means a fleet of armed ships?
- What colour were NZ police cars before they were painted white?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Bush lawyer; 2. Update (half-yearly economic and fiscal update); 3. A type of cheese; 4. Strawberry Field; 5. Reptiles; 6. Jenny Shipley; 7. President of Indonesia; 8. The collarbone; 9. Armada; 10. Grey.