QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

The Quiz

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Iceland achieved independence in 1918 from what country? (Image: NZME)
The Quizmaster
Tue, 19 Dec 2023
1. What is New Zealanders’ average life expectancy: 79, 82 or 84?2. Who starred in (and sang the hit theme song from) the 1975 film “Mahogany”?3. Iceland achieved independence in 1918 from what country?4. What global confectionery brand took its name from company founders Forrest Mars and William Murrie?5. In which region would you find the Ruataniwha plains?6. What happened to former No 1 women’s tennis player Monica Seles during a match in April 1993?7. What are Craccum, Canta, Massive, Salient, Ram! and Nexus?8. The C...
