- In social media and text messages, what do the letters TBH usually stand for?
- Who holds the record for the most Olympic gold medals won by a New Zealander?
- Niu Tireni was a Māori name for what?
- In performances of Handel’s “Messiah”, which part does the audience traditionally stand for?
- Which minister in the current government was born in South Korea?
- The movies “8 Mile”, “Dreamgirls” and “Gran Torino” were set in which American industrial city?
- Who was NZ’s prime minister at the time of the Pike River mine disaster?
- What word can mean either a route through mountains or an amorous advance?
- “Newspaper taxis appear on the shore” is a line from what song by the Beatles?
- Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No 14 is more commonly known as what?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. To be honest; 2. Lisa Carrington (5); 3. New Zealand; 4. The Hallelujah Chorus; 5. Melissa Lee; 6. Detroit; 7. John Key; 8. Pass; 9. Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds; 10. The Moonlight Sonata.