  1. What TV character said of the human race: “I find their logic and foolish emotions a constant irritant”?
  2. What was the title of a best-selling 2023 memoir by Prince Harry?
  3. From which language did we get the word barbecue: Spanish, French or Turkish?
  4. On a map of New Zealand, what word follows Deep, Curious and Punga?
  5. In a classic hit song by the Hollies, what line followed the opening words: “The road is long”?
  6. Claas, Krone, Deutz Fahr and Case IH are brands of what?
  7. By changing one letter, what word meaning an open space in a forest can be altered to one meaning a sharp piece of metal?
  8. What word can precede fishing, screen or tipping?
  9. When pro-Palestinian protesters chant “From the river to the sea”, what river do they mean?
  10. Which country has the biggest population: Canada, Kenya or Australia?

 










Please scroll down for the answers:












































































































































































































 

ANSWERS: 1. Mr Spock; 2. Spare; 3. Spanish; 4. Cove; 5. “With many a winding turn”; 6. Farm machinery; 7. Glade/blade; 8. Fly; 9. The River Jordan; 10. Kenya.