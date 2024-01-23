  1. What legal stimulant is the world’s most widely consumed psychoactive drug?
  2. Melville, Chartwell and Dinsdale are suburbs of what NZ city?
  3. The lycanthrope, a creature in European folklore, is more commonly known by what name?
  4. What word can mean either to eat greedily or express scorn?
  5. The New Zealander Sir Donald McIntyre attained world fame in which field: science, art or music?
  6. From which continent did we get the feijoa?
  7. In the titles of American hit songs from the late 1970s, what word preceded “Fever” and “Moves”?
  8. Where in New Zealand was the Millard Stand?
  9. By adding one letter, what word meaning a list of a ship’s cargo can be changed to one meaning a statement of political beliefs?
  10. Javier Milei is the recently elected president of what country?














Please scroll down for the answers:






























































































































































 

ANSWERS: 1. Caffeine; 2. Hamilton; 3. Werewolf; 4. Scoff; 5. Music; 6. South America; 7. Night; 8. Athletic Park, Wellington; 9. Manifest/manifesto; 10. Argentina.