- What legal stimulant is the world’s most widely consumed psychoactive drug?
- Melville, Chartwell and Dinsdale are suburbs of what NZ city?
- The lycanthrope, a creature in European folklore, is more commonly known by what name?
- What word can mean either to eat greedily or express scorn?
- The New Zealander Sir Donald McIntyre attained world fame in which field: science, art or music?
- From which continent did we get the feijoa?
- In the titles of American hit songs from the late 1970s, what word preceded “Fever” and “Moves”?
- Where in New Zealand was the Millard Stand?
- By adding one letter, what word meaning a list of a ship’s cargo can be changed to one meaning a statement of political beliefs?
- Javier Milei is the recently elected president of what country?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Caffeine; 2. Hamilton; 3. Werewolf; 4. Scoff; 5. Music; 6. South America; 7. Night; 8. Athletic Park, Wellington; 9. Manifest/manifesto; 10. Argentina.