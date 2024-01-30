- Where would you find a gyre: in a mountain range, in the desert or in the ocean?
- Where in New Zealand is the TSB Arena?
- Which of the following US states doesn’t share a border with Canada: Wyoming, Idaho or Minnesota?
- What does the J stand for JK Rowling: Judith, Jacinta or Joanne?
- In the phonetic alphabet used by emergency services and the military, what letter is represented by the name of an ethnic group from Africa?
- Who was the MP for Tamaki from 1960 till 1992?
- Who was elected in the same seat in 2023?
- On a map of London, what word follows Sloane, Berkeley, Grosvenor and Soho?
- NZ journalist Jean Wishart occupied what position from 1952 till 1985?
- Sir David John White, who starred in the TV series “Open All Hours” and “The Darling Buds of May”, is better known by what name?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. In the ocean; 2. Wellington; 3. Wyoming; 4. Joanne; 5. Z (Zulu); 6. Robert Muldoon; 7. Brooke van Velden; 8. Square; 9. Editor of NZ Women’s Weekly; 10. David Jason.