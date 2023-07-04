- Name the decade in which film director Alfred Hitchcock came to fame, Pablo Picasso painted his famous work ‘Guernica’ and Agatha Christie wrote ‘Murder on the Orient Express’.
- What British luxury car had the brand name SS until 1945?
- In which role did Sadiq Khan come to prominence in Britain: opening batsman in the English cricket team, mayor of London or TV game show host?
- In which town would you find Ruapehu College: Taupo, Ohakune or Taihape?
- In the words of a popular song, who had nothing to do but roll around Heaven all day?
- What does the American public holiday known as Juneteenth commemorate?
- According to Global Finance magazine, which is the world’s richest country per capita: Singapore, Qatar or Ireland?
- What was the first name of the TV character Rumpole of the Bailey?
- What name is shared by a city in South Africa and a remote region in the northwest of Australia?
- What is the meaning of the Maori word whakama: anger, shame or grief?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The 1930s; 2. Jaguar; 3. Mayor of London; 4. Ohakune; 5. That lucky old sun; 6. The end of slavery in the US; 7. Ireland; 8. Horace; 9. Kimberley; 10. Shame.