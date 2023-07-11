After Nigeria, which country is the second most populous in Africa? (Image: Getty)

What popular New Zealand writer was the author of ‘Mustn’t Grumble: An Accidental Return to England’ and ‘From There to Here: A Memoir’? What famous TV soap opera character had the first names John Ross? What word can mean a branch railway line, a ridge descending from a hill or a growth on a bone? Would you dance, eat or wear a tarantella? What branch of mathematics is defined as the relationships between angles and ratios of lengths? Complete the following line from a poem by John Keats: “A thing of beauty is a …” After Nigeria, which country is the second most populous in Africa? Robert Underdunk Terwilliger Jr, a recurring character in ‘The Simpsons’, is better known by what nickname? What word can precede tide, prawn and cobra? Is sostenuto a cooking technique, a way of playing music or a sexual fetish?





Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Joe Bennett; 2. J R Ewing in Dallas; 3. Spur; 4. Dance it; 5. Trigonometry; 6. Joy forever; 7. Ethiopia; 8. Sideshow Bob; 9. King; 10. A way of playing music.