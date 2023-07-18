- What Charles Dickens character wore her wedding dress for the rest of her life after being jilted at the altar?
- On a map of New Zealand, what word follows Dusky, Breaksea and Bligh?
- In the 1993 movie ‘Indecent Proposal’, what actor played the billionaire who came up with the proposal referred to in the title?
- Special K is a nickname for what recreational drug?
- Lefortovo, a building in central Moscow, became famous as what: a hotel, an opera house or a prison?
- Complete the title of an opera by Richard Wagner: “Tristan and ...’
- In what 2012 adventure movie did a boy share a drifting lifeboat with a tiger?
- Happy Valley, in Hong Kong, is a venue for what sport?
- What organic compound, derived from mint, is used as a sore throat remedy and an additive in cigarette tobacco?
- Australians call it a nature strip. What is the NZ term?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Miss Havisham; 2. Sound; 3. Robert Redford; 4. Ketamine; 5. A prison; 6. Isolde; 7. The Life of Pi; 8. Horse racing; 9. Menthol; 10. Berm.