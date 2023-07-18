Happy Valley, in Hong Kong, is a venue for what sport? (Image: Getty)

What Charles Dickens character wore her wedding dress for the rest of her life after being jilted at the altar? On a map of New Zealand, what word follows Dusky, Breaksea and Bligh? In the 1993 movie ‘Indecent Proposal’, what actor played the billionaire who came up with the proposal referred to in the title? Special K is a nickname for what recreational drug? Lefortovo, a building in central Moscow, became famous as what: a hotel, an opera house or a prison? Complete the title of an opera by Richard Wagner: “Tristan and ...’ In what 2012 adventure movie did a boy share a drifting lifeboat with a tiger? Happy Valley, in Hong Kong, is a venue for what sport? What organic compound, derived from mint, is used as a sore throat remedy and an additive in cigarette tobacco? Australians call it a nature strip. What is the NZ term?

ANSWERS: 1. Miss Havisham; 2. Sound; 3. Robert Redford; 4. Ketamine; 5. A prison; 6. Isolde; 7. The Life of Pi; 8. Horse racing; 9. Menthol; 10. Berm.