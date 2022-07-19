  1. What 2003 film starring Scarlett Johansson was inspired by a Vermeer painting from which it took its title?
  2. In which decade was Germaine Greer’s feminist book The Female Eunuch published?
  3. What is the more common term for circadian dysrhythmia?
  4. The Tasman and West Coast electorates were merged in 1996 to form what new seat?
  5. Is liquorice made from the liquorice plant’s leaves, stem or roots?
  6. Nineteen countries withdrew from the 1976 Commonwealth Games in protest at the participation of what country?
  7. What is the Italian equivalent of the omelette?
  8. How long did Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon remain on the Billboard album chart: 337, 714 or 962 weeks?
  9. Robusta and Arabica are types of what?
  10.  What former US Secretary of State is now the special presidential envoy for climate?

 














ANSWERS: 1. Girl with a Pearl Earring; 2. The 1970s; 3. Jet lag; 4. Tasman-West Coast; 5. Roots; 6. New Zealand; 7. Frittata; 8. 962 weeks; 9. Coffee; 10. John Kerry.