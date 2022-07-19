- What 2003 film starring Scarlett Johansson was inspired by a Vermeer painting from which it took its title?
- In which decade was Germaine Greer’s feminist book The Female Eunuch published?
- What is the more common term for circadian dysrhythmia?
- The Tasman and West Coast electorates were merged in 1996 to form what new seat?
- Is liquorice made from the liquorice plant’s leaves, stem or roots?
- Nineteen countries withdrew from the 1976 Commonwealth Games in protest at the participation of what country?
- What is the Italian equivalent of the omelette?
- How long did Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon remain on the Billboard album chart: 337, 714 or 962 weeks?
- Robusta and Arabica are types of what?
- What former US Secretary of State is now the special presidential envoy for climate?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Girl with a Pearl Earring; 2. The 1970s; 3. Jet lag; 4. Tasman-West Coast; 5. Roots; 6. New Zealand; 7. Frittata; 8. 962 weeks; 9. Coffee; 10. John Kerry.