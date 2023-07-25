- What term is commonly used for an airline flight that leaves late at night and arrives in the morning?
- British heiress Jemima Goldsmith married what international cricket star?
- The Latin phrase vox populi – often shortened to vox pop – literally means what?
- What colour is the flower of the shrub called forsythia?
- In what long-running TV comedy series did the characters patronise a café called Central Perk?
- What meat is used in the French stew known as Navarin?
- Does the word rallentando refer to a type of bike race, a way of performing a piece of music or a traditional hunting cry?
- Apteryx australis is better known by what name?
- What international sportswear brand took its name from the Greek goddess of victory?
- Kikorangi, the brand name of a celebrated New Zealand cheese, is the Māori word for what colour?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Red-eye flight; 2. Imran Khan; 3. Voice of the people; 4. Yellow; 5. Friends; 6. Lamb or mutton; 7. A way of performing a piece of music; 8. The kiwi; 9. Nike; 10. Blue.