What type of tool is Old Father Time traditionally depicted as carrying? What island is separated from the New Zealand mainland by the Colville Channel? Auckland Prison is more commonly referred to by what name? Where would you find Balliol, Christ Church, Merton and Brasenose colleges? Edie Falco played the wife of what famous TV character? What NZ provincial rugby team wears black and white and is known as the Magpies? In the Vietnam War, who or what was the Jolly Green Giant? What was the role of Penny Mordaunt, leader of Britain’s House of Commons, in the coronation of King Charles? What can be inadmissible, documentary or circumstantial? What NZ TV comedy series featured lead characters named Minogue and O’Leary, both of whom were played by actors with those surnames?

ANSWERS: 1. A scythe; 2. Great Barrier Island; 3. Paremoremo; 4. Oxford University; 5. Tony Soprano; 6. Hawke’s Bay; 7. A type of helicopter; 8. She carried the sword of state; 9. Evidence (in court); 10. Wellington Paranormal.