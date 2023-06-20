What Hollywood A-list actor and filmmaker has an actor son named Colin (pictured)? (Image: Getty)

What Latin American country was mentioned in a famous comment directed at Dr Ropata in the inaugural episode of ‘Shortland Street’? What Hollywood A-list actor and filmmaker has an actor son named Colin? According to a statement attributed to George Bernard Shaw, what is wasted on the young? What large breed of domestic cat originated in the US state of Maine? What does the letter “I” stand for in the initials of the government ministry MBIE? What popular hymn was written by the former captain of a 19th-century slave ship? In which decade did the European population of New Zealand first outnumber Maori: the 1850s, the 1880s or the 1910s? Frankie Dettori is a major figure in which British sport? Which was the only Beatles album to have an exclamation mark in the title? Bibimbap, bulgogi, bossam and galbi tang are examples of what Asian cuisine?

ANSWERS: 1. Guatemala; 2. Tom Hanks; 3. Youth; 4. The Maine Coon; 5. Innovation; 6. Amazing Grace; 7. The 1850s; 8. Horse racing; 9. Help!; 10. Korean.