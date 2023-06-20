- What Latin American country was mentioned in a famous comment directed at Dr Ropata in the inaugural episode of ‘Shortland Street’?
- What Hollywood A-list actor and filmmaker has an actor son named Colin?
- According to a statement attributed to George Bernard Shaw, what is wasted on the young?
- What large breed of domestic cat originated in the US state of Maine?
- What does the letter “I” stand for in the initials of the government ministry MBIE?
- What popular hymn was written by the former captain of a 19th-century slave ship?
- In which decade did the European population of New Zealand first outnumber Maori: the 1850s, the 1880s or the 1910s?
- Frankie Dettori is a major figure in which British sport?
- Which was the only Beatles album to have an exclamation mark in the title?
- Bibimbap, bulgogi, bossam and galbi tang are examples of what Asian cuisine?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Guatemala; 2. Tom Hanks; 3. Youth; 4. The Maine Coon; 5. Innovation; 6. Amazing Grace; 7. The 1850s; 8. Horse racing; 9. Help!; 10. Korean.