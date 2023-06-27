- What was the occupation of the characters played by Cate Blanchett in ‘Veronica Guerin’, Margot Kidder in “Superman” and Jane Fonda in ‘The China Syndrome’?
- British royal babies are traditionally baptised with water from what river?
- What street in central Auckland was named after a mountainous route historically used by invaders of the Indian sub-continent?
- What official form of address is used when speaking to the Pope?
- What former All Black became a diplomat, a Race Relations Conciliator and a Labour MP?
- What company produced the Brownie and Instamatic cameras?
- A mental condition marked by periods of great excitement or over-activity is known as what?
- What word can follow Boston, Bedlington, Border and Cairn?
- The John Grenell song ‘Welcome to Our World’, which topped the New Zealand pop chart in 1990, was recorded as a TV commercial for what brand?
- In a nursery rhyme, who was a merry old soul?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Journalist; 2. The river Jordan; 3. Khyber Pass Road; 4. Your Holiness; 5. Chris Laidlaw; 6. Kodak; 7. Mania; 8. Terrier; 9. Toyota; 10. Old King Cole.