British royal babies are traditionally baptised with water from what river? (Image: Getty)

What was the occupation of the characters played by Cate Blanchett in ‘Veronica Guerin’, Margot Kidder in “Superman” and Jane Fonda in ‘The China Syndrome’? British royal babies are traditionally baptised with water from what river? What street in central Auckland was named after a mountainous route historically used by invaders of the Indian sub-continent? What official form of address is used when speaking to the Pope? What former All Black became a diplomat, a Race Relations Conciliator and a Labour MP? What company produced the Brownie and Instamatic cameras? A mental condition marked by periods of great excitement or over-activity is known as what? What word can follow Boston, Bedlington, Border and Cairn? The John Grenell song ‘Welcome to Our World’, which topped the New Zealand pop chart in 1990, was recorded as a TV commercial for what brand? In a nursery rhyme, who was a merry old soul?

ANSWERS: 1. Journalist; 2. The river Jordan; 3. Khyber Pass Road; 4. Your Holiness; 5. Chris Laidlaw; 6. Kodak; 7. Mania; 8. Terrier; 9. Toyota; 10. Old King Cole.