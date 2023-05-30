What was the surname of sibling singers with the first names Don and Phil? (Image: Getty)

Who is the oldest living former British prime minister? What species of freshwater fish from North America was introduced to NZ in 1877 and is now a widely established pest? In a nursery rhyme, who had a wife and couldn’t keep her? Sir Victor Davies of New Plymouth was influential as what: a geologist, a sports administrator or a nurseryman? Holden Caulfield was the main character in what classic American novel? A newton is a measurement of what: velocity, density or force? In tennis and football, what word is used to describe the ball being hit or kicked before it has touched the ground (in other words, on the full)? In the health sector, what do the initials HDU stand for? What was the surname of sibling singers with the first names Don and Phil? In America, who or what is Bud Light?









ANSWERS: 1. John Major; 2. The catfish; 3. Peter, Peter, pumpkin eater; 4. Nurseryman; 5. The Catcher in the Rye; 6. Force; 7. Volley; 8. High dependency unit; 9. Everly; 10. A brand of beer.