- Who is the oldest living former British prime minister?
- What species of freshwater fish from North America was introduced to NZ in 1877 and is now a widely established pest?
- In a nursery rhyme, who had a wife and couldn’t keep her?
- Sir Victor Davies of New Plymouth was influential as what: a geologist, a sports administrator or a nurseryman?
- Holden Caulfield was the main character in what classic American novel?
- A newton is a measurement of what: velocity, density or force?
- In tennis and football, what word is used to describe the ball being hit or kicked before it has touched the ground (in other words, on the full)?
- In the health sector, what do the initials HDU stand for?
- What was the surname of sibling singers with the first names Don and Phil?
- In America, who or what is Bud Light?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. John Major; 2. The catfish; 3. Peter, Peter, pumpkin eater; 4. Nurseryman; 5. The Catcher in the Rye; 6. Force; 7. Volley; 8. High dependency unit; 9. Everly; 10. A brand of beer.