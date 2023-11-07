- How old was Johnny Cash when he died: 64, 71 or 79?
- Timbuktu, a city once celebrated in popular culture as remote and mysterious, is in which African country: Sudan, Ethiopia or Mali?
- Eagle Farm, Brisbane, is a venue for what sport?
- Who told their story in a recently published memoir entitled “Untouchable Girls”?
- Rugby great Hugo Porta played for what country?
- What country manufactures the Pinzgauer military vehicles used by the NZ Defence Force?
- Which Australian state has a region called the Southern Highlands?
- What two-word Latin phrase is traditionally used for the list of characters in a play?
- In what sport do players stand behind a line called the oche?
- What is the meaning of the word verisimilitude: fear of high places, traitorous conduct or the appearance of being true?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. 71; 2. Mali; 3. Horse racing; 4. The Topp Twins; 5. Argentina; 6. Austria; 7. New South Wales; 8. Dramatis personae; 9. Darts; 10. The appearance of being true.