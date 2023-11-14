- In 1918, 240,000 New Zealanders signed a petition calling for a total ban on what?
- Mount Everest straddles the border of which two countries?
- By inserting an extra letter, what word meaning cautious can be changed to one meaning tired?
- In rugby, what do the letters TMO stand for?
- The Cold War spy controversy known as the Petrov Affair happened in what country?
- What dessert has a French name that translates as “white eating”?
- What US state capital has a name that is also the name of a cathedral city in the English Midlands?
- Cappadocia is a region in what country?
- What provincial NZ city has a mayor whose great-uncle was Parliament’s speaker in the 1990s?
- Would you see an antimacassar on a dining table, a chair or a woman’s head?
ANSWERS: 1. Alcohol; 2. Nepal and China; 3. Wary/weary; 4. Television match official; 5. Australia; 6. Blancmange; 7. Lincoln (capital of Nebraska); 8. Turkey; 9. Rotorua (Tania Tapsell); 10. On a chair.