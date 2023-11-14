Mount Everest straddles the border of which two countries? (Image: Getty)

In 1918, 240,000 New Zealanders signed a petition calling for a total ban on what? Mount Everest straddles the border of which two countries? By inserting an extra letter, what word meaning cautious can be changed to one meaning tired? In rugby, what do the letters TMO stand for? The Cold War spy controversy known as the Petrov Affair happened in what country? What dessert has a French name that translates as “white eating”? What US state capital has a name that is also the name of a cathedral city in the English Midlands? Cappadocia is a region in what country? What provincial NZ city has a mayor whose great-uncle was Parliament’s speaker in the 1990s? Would you see an antimacassar on a dining table, a chair or a woman’s head?





ANSWERS: 1. Alcohol; 2. Nepal and China; 3. Wary/weary; 4. Television match official; 5. Australia; 6. Blancmange; 7. Lincoln (capital of Nebraska); 8. Turkey; 9. Rotorua (Tania Tapsell); 10. On a chair.