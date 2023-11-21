- What 1968 hit song included the line, “We’d like to know a little bit about you for our files”?
- What are the three colours on the Italian flag?
- What public facility is jointly owned by Wellington City Council and the infrastructure company Infratil?
- In world politics, who is Mahmood Abbas?
- What long-established motorcycle enthusiasts’ club takes its name from a character in Greek legend?
- What was the nationality of the avant-garde artist Billy Apple?
- According to Wikipedia, which is the best-selling video game: Grand Theft Auto V, Pokemon or Minecraft?
- Fill in the missing word in a famous line from a poem: “A … is a lovesome thing, God wot!”
- What word can follow black, navy and mung?
- The perineum is in which part of the body: the nose, the stomach or the groin?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Mrs Robinson, by Simon and Garfunkel; 2. Green, white and red; 3. Wellington Airport; 4. President of the state of Palestine; 5. The Ulysses Club; 6. New Zealand; 7. Minecraft; 8. Garden; 9. Beans; 10. The groin.