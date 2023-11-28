- In the fable of the Three Little Pigs, what was the pigs’ first house made from?
- Which was the Beatles’ last No 1 hit in NZ: “Something”, “Get Back”, or “Let It Be”?
- Mt Stromlo overlooks which Australian city?
- Who played the title character in the classic 1965 Cold War movie “The Spy Who Came in from the Cold”?
- What is the English translation of the German word Sonntag?
- What first name was shared by famous men with the surnames Mailer, Rockwell and Kirk?
- Hamuera is the Māori form of what male name?
- What movie tough guy – a gunfighter in the classic western “Shane” and a trail boss in “City Slickers” – was originally named Volodymyr Palahniuk?
- Which is the largest town in the Kaikoura electorate?
- According to an old saying, does a red sky in the morning signify good weather or bad?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Straw; 2. Let it Be; 3. Canberra; 4. Richard Burton; 5. Sunday; 6. Norman; 7. Samuel; 8. Jack Palance; 9. Blenheim; 10. Bad.