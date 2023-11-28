  1. In the fable of the Three Little Pigs, what was the pigs’ first house made from?
  2. Which was the Beatles’ last No 1 hit in NZ: “Something”, “Get Back”, or “Let It Be”?
  3. Mt Stromlo overlooks which Australian city?
  4. Who played the title character in the classic 1965 Cold War movie “The Spy Who Came in from the Cold”?
  5. What is the English translation of the German word Sonntag?
  6. What first name was shared by famous men with the surnames Mailer, Rockwell and Kirk?
  7. Hamuera is the Māori form of what male name?
  8. What movie tough guy – a gunfighter in the classic western “Shane” and a trail boss in “City Slickers” – was originally named Volodymyr Palahniuk?
  9. Which is the largest town in the Kaikoura electorate?
  10. According to an old saying, does a red sky in the morning signify good weather or bad?




Please scroll down for the answers:  














































































 

ANSWERS: 1. Straw; 2. Let it Be; 3. Canberra; 4. Richard Burton; 5. Sunday; 6. Norman; 7. Samuel; 8. Jack Palance; 9. Blenheim; 10. Bad.