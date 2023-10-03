Complete the title of a Led Zeppelin signature song and a 1993 movie of the same name: “Dazed and …” (Image: Getty)

What best-selling video game involves a flock of brightly coloured birds trying to save their eggs from pigs? Longchamp, near Paris, is a venue for what sport? What is made by a Russian company founded by the engineer Andrei Tupolev? What cocktail did Rupert Holmes sing about in a 1979 hit song? What famous inner-city suburb of Sydney is bounded by Potts Point, Elizabeth Bay, Rushcutters Bay and Darlinghurst? What Hollywood A-lister played a barman in the 1988 movie “Cocktail”? The New Zealand firm David Bateman Ltd is in which line of business: wine, book publishing or public relations? What grape-based alcoholic drink originated in the Andalusia region of Spain? Complete the title of a Led Zeppelin signature song and a 1993 movie of the same name: “Dazed and …” In what card game are players designated North, South, East and West?





Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Angry Birds; 2. Horse racing; 3. Aircraft; 4. Pina colada; 5. Kings Cross; 6. Tom Cruise; 7. Book publishing; 8. Sherry; 9. Confused; 10. Bridge.