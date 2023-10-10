- What New Zealand writer and historian died in a 2004 car crash that also killed his wife?
- In what NZ city would you find Baypark Speedway?
- What woman in 2004 became the first New Zealander to win an Olympic gold medal in cycling?
- What NZ politician talked about getting his nephs off the couch?
- What was the name of the New York apartment building where John Lennon was murdered?
- What species of whale was Moby-Dick in the novel of that name?
- Tarawa Atoll, the scene of a fierce battle in the Second World War, is part of which modern Pacific country?
- The Hundred Years’ War was fought between which two European powers?
- What was the name of the South African hotel waitress suspected of involvement in a food poisoning plot against the All Blacks during the 1995 Rugby World Cup?
- The Beatles released a 1968 album with the official title “The Beatles” – true or false?
ANSWERS: 1. Michael King; 2. Tauranga; 3. Sarah Ulmer; 4. Shane Jones; 5. Dakota Apartments; 6. Sperm whale; 7. Kiribati; 8. England and France; 9. Suzie; 10. True (it was commonly known as the White Album).