What New Zealand writer and historian died in a 2004 car crash that also killed his wife? In what NZ city would you find Baypark Speedway? What woman in 2004 became the first New Zealander to win an Olympic gold medal in cycling? What NZ politician talked about getting his nephs off the couch? What was the name of the New York apartment building where John Lennon was murdered? What species of whale was Moby-Dick in the novel of that name? Tarawa Atoll, the scene of a fierce battle in the Second World War, is part of which modern Pacific country? The Hundred Years’ War was fought between which two European powers? What was the name of the South African hotel waitress suspected of involvement in a food poisoning plot against the All Blacks during the 1995 Rugby World Cup? The Beatles released a 1968 album with the official title “The Beatles” – true or false?

ANSWERS: 1. Michael King; 2. Tauranga; 3. Sarah Ulmer; 4. Shane Jones; 5. Dakota Apartments; 6. Sperm whale; 7. Kiribati; 8. England and France; 9. Suzie; 10. True (it was commonly known as the White Album).